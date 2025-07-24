ANIMATION VANNERIE MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
ANIMATION VANNERIE
MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Atelier découverte de la vannerie au Musée de l’Aurignacien.
Confectionnez votre propre panier ou objet en fibre végétale. Atelier animé par Sabine Pianetti de l’association Gaïa Fior.
Réservations conseillées pour ateliers et animations, places limitées.
A partir de 10 ans.
Durée 2h30. 10 .
MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 90 72 accueil@musee-aurignacien.com
English :
Basket-making workshop at the Musée de l’Aurignacien.
German :
Workshop zur Entdeckung der Korbflechterei im Musée de l’Aurignacien.
Italiano :
Laboratorio di cesteria al Musée de l’Aurignacien.
Espanol :
Taller de cestería en el museo de l’Aurignacien.
