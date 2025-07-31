Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély Saint-Jean-d’Angély jeudi 31 juillet 2025.

Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély

Plan d’eau de Bernouët Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi 2025-07-31 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-31 2025-08-07 2025-08-14 2025-08-28

Découverte du volley ball.
  .

Plan d’eau de Bernouët Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 35 46 74 06 

English :

Discover volleyball.

German :

Entdeckung des Volleyballspiels.

Italiano :

Scoprire la pallavolo.

Espanol :

Descubre el voleibol.

L’événement Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme