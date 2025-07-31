Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély Saint-Jean-d’Angély jeudi 31 juillet 2025.
Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély
Plan d’eau de Bernouët Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi 2025-07-31 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-07 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-31 2025-08-07 2025-08-14 2025-08-28
Découverte du volley ball.
.
Plan d’eau de Bernouët Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 35 46 74 06
English :
Discover volleyball.
German :
Entdeckung des Volleyballspiels.
Italiano :
Scoprire la pallavolo.
Espanol :
Descubre el voleibol.
L’événement Animation Volley Saint-Jean-d’angély Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme