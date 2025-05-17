Animation Zines of the Zone La micro-édition à l’honneur – La Rochelle, 17 mai 2025 07:00, La Rochelle.

Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-05-17

fin : 2025-05-18

Une collection nomade de livres auto-édités et de zones liés à la photographie. Ce projet à but non lucratif, parcourt l’Europe à la rencontre d’artistes locaux, organise des expositions de livres et, plus largement, partage la pratique du DIY .

Atelier Bletterie 11 ter rue Bletterie

La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine atelier.bletterie@gmail.com

English : Event Zines of the Zone La micro-édition à l’honneur

A nomadic collection of self-published books and photography-related areas. This non-profit project travels Europe meeting local artists, organizing book exhibitions and, more broadly, sharing the practice of DIY .

German : Veranstaltung Zines of the Zone La micro-édition à l’honneur

Eine nomadische Sammlung von selbstverlegten Büchern und Bereichen, die mit Fotografie zu tun haben. Das gemeinnützige Projekt reist durch Europa, um lokale Künstler zu treffen, Buchausstellungen zu organisieren und im weiteren Sinne die Praxis des DIY zu teilen.

Italiano :

Una collezione nomade di libri autopubblicati e di aree legate alla fotografia. Questo progetto no-profit viaggia per l’Europa incontrando artisti locali, organizzando mostre di libri e, più in generale, condividendo la pratica del fai-da-te.

Espanol : Evento Zines of the Zone La micro-édition à l’honneur

Una colección nómada de libros autoeditados y espacios relacionados con la fotografía. Este proyecto sin ánimo de lucro viaja por Europa conociendo a artistas locales, organizando exposiciones de libros y, más ampliamente, compartiendo la práctica del bricolaje.

