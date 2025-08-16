ANIMATIONS AU TERMINUS AMAZONE SHOWCASE AVEC LES NUITS BLANCHES Cruzy

ANIMATIONS AU TERMINUS AMAZONE SHOWCASE AVEC LES NUITS BLANCHES

Avenue de la Gare Cruzy Hérault

Début : 2025-08-16

fin : 2025-08-16

2025-08-16

Dans une ancienne gare au milieu des vignes, entre Béziers et Narbonne, passez un moment agréable au Restaurant Le Terminus Street Food et bar à bières & vins. Ambiance champêtre et familiale avec son family park et Tech House.

Bar et restauration sur place

Food Truck voyance (Bohéme’Mienne)

Tattoo stand (Or’Elle tattoo Aure Lia petits prix)

fringues frippes création Underground Clothing EMI-SION

Aire de jeux pour les enfants

Open Air -Techno

14h 02h du matin

Prévente 12 euros

Sur place 15 euros .

Avenue de la Gare Cruzy 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 89 71 26

English :

In a former railway station amidst vineyards, between Béziers and Narbonne, spend a pleasant moment at Restaurant Le Terminus Street Food and beer & wine bar. Family atmosphere with family park and Tech House.

German :

In einem ehemaligen Bahnhof inmitten von Weinbergen, zwischen Béziers und Narbonne, verbringen Sie eine angenehme Zeit im Restaurant Le Terminus Street Food und Bier- & Weinbar. Ländliche und familiäre Atmosphäre mit Family Park und Tech House.

Italiano :

In un’ex stazione ferroviaria in mezzo ai vigneti tra Béziers e Narbonne, trascorrete un momento piacevole al ristorante Le Terminus Street Food e beer & wine bar. Un’atmosfera rurale e familiare con il suo parco per famiglie e la Tech House.

Espanol :

Ubicado en una antigua estación de ferrocarril en medio de los viñedos entre Béziers y Narbona, pase un momento agradable en el restaurante Le Terminus Street Food y el bar de cerveza y vino. Ambiente familiar con parque familiar y Tech House.

L’événement ANIMATIONS AU TERMINUS AMAZONE SHOWCASE AVEC LES NUITS BLANCHES Cruzy a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN