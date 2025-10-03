Animations Bouge ton bourg place du Champs de Foire Neuilly-le-Réal

Animations Bouge ton bourg place du Champs de Foire Neuilly-le-Réal vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Animations Bouge ton bourg

place du Champs de Foire Salle Henri Baron Neuilly-le-Réal Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-03

fin : 2025-10-03

Date(s) :

2025-10-03

Au programme un temps d’échange convivial autour de la vie au village, la mise à l’honneur d’un bénévole et la projection d’un film, le tout dans une ambiance festive avec buvette et petite restauration.

place du Champs de Foire Salle Henri Baron Neuilly-le-Réal 03340 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 34 70 74

English :

On the program: a convivial discussion of village life, the honouring of a volunteer and the screening of a film, all in a festive atmosphere with refreshments and snacks.

German :

Auf dem Programm standen ein geselliger Austausch über das Leben im Dorf, die Ehrung eines Freiwilligen und die Vorführung eines Films, alles in einer festlichen Atmosphäre mit Getränken und kleinen Speisen.

Italiano :

In programma: un momento di confronto amichevole sulla vita del villaggio, la premiazione di un volontario e la proiezione di un film, il tutto in un’atmosfera di festa con rinfreschi e spuntini.

Espanol :

En el programa: un momento para charlar amigablemente sobre la vida en el pueblo, el homenaje a un voluntario y la proyección de una película, todo ello en un ambiente festivo con refrescos y aperitivos.

L’événement Animations Bouge ton bourg Neuilly-le-Réal a été mis à jour le 2025-09-25 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région