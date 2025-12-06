Animations de Noël Saint-Julien-Molhesabate

Animations de Noël

Le Village Saint-Julien-Molhesabate Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

14h30 après midi jeu de bois l’ancienne à la salle polyvalente: chocolat chaud , gaufre ,marron et vin chaud pour les gourmands -Ambiance de Noël avec le Père Noël en calèche de 14h à 17h suivi de l’illumination du village à la nuit tombée

.

Le Village Saint-Julien-Molhesabate 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

2:30 p.m. Old-fashioned game of wood in the village hall: hot chocolate, waffles, chestnuts and mulled wine for those with a sweet tooth -Christmas ambience with Santa Claus in a horse-drawn carriage from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by the illumination of the village at nightfall

