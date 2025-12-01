Animations de Noël Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Animations de Noël Saint-Romain-Lachalm samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Animations de Noël
Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : 2025-12-20
fin : 2025-12-20
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
14h30 spectacle de magie avec Jack Revax, balade en calèche toute l’après midi, visite du Père Noël, chorale de Noël, banda de Noël, gâteaux , chocolat et vin chaud offert.
Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
2:30pm magic show with Jack Revax, horse-drawn carriage rides all afternoon, visit from Santa Claus, Christmas choir, Christmas banda, cakes, chocolate and mulled wine on offer.
L’événement Animations de Noël Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme