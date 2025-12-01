Animations de Noël

Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

14h30 spectacle de magie avec Jack Revax, balade en calèche toute l’après midi, visite du Père Noël, chorale de Noël, banda de Noël, gâteaux , chocolat et vin chaud offert.

.

Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

2:30pm magic show with Jack Revax, horse-drawn carriage rides all afternoon, visit from Santa Claus, Christmas choir, Christmas banda, cakes, chocolate and mulled wine on offer.

L’événement Animations de Noël Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme