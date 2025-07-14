Animations d’échecs échiquier géant et tables d’échecs Neufchâtel-Hardelot 14 juillet 2025 07:00
Pas-de-Calais
Animations d’échecs échiquier géant et tables d’échecs 476 Av. François 1er Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-14
fin : 2025-07-14
2025-07-14
Les lundis 14 et 21 Juillet
Place de la Concorde de 14h à 17h
Ouvert à tous, débutants et confirmés .
476 Av. François 1er
Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France +33 3 21 33 34 67
