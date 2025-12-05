Animations du marché de Noël Toul

Animations du marché de Noël

Place des Trois Évêchés Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Samedi 2025-12-05 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-17 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-05 2025-12-06 2025-12-10 2025-12-13 2025-12-14 2025-12-17 2025-12-20 2025-12-21

Divers animations sont organisées pour le marché de Noël.

Les mercredis, samedis et dimanches entre le 6 et 21 décembre, découvrez ce que le marché de Noël vous propose pour mettre de l’ambiance pour les fêtes !

Faîtes un tour de ville en calèche, au son des sabots des chevaux ; vibrez au sons des chants de Noël ou des percussions rythmées des groupes qui déambuleront dans le marché ; ou encore des animations et concerts organisés pour l’occasion.

.

English :

Various events are organized for the Christmas market.

On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between December 6 and 21, discover what the Christmas market has to offer to set the mood for the festive season!

Take a tour of the town in a horse-drawn carriage, to the sound of horses’ hooves; enjoy the sounds of Christmas carols or the rhythmic percussion of the groups strolling through the market; or take part in the entertainment and concerts organized for the occasion.

