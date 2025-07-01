Animations estivales à l’Oustal de Jeanne Le Lac Pont-de-Salars 1 juillet 2025 07:00

Aveyron

Animations estivales à l’Oustal de Jeanne  Le Lac Camping du Lac Pont-de-Salars Aveyron

Début : Mardi 2025-07-01
fin : 2025-08-26

2025-07-01

Dès 19h Camping du Lac. Soirée animée. Infos Résa au 06 81 73 52 47
Le Lac Camping du Lac
Pont-de-Salars 12290 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 81 73 52 47  loustaldejeanne@gmail.com

English :

From 7pm Camping du Lac. Evening entertainment. Booking info: 06 81 73 52 47

German :

Ab 19 Uhr Camping du Lac. Abendliche Unterhaltung. Infos Resa unter 06 81 73 52 47

Italiano :

Dalle 19:00 Camping du Lac. Animazione serale. Informazioni per la prenotazione al numero 06 81 73 52 47

Espanol :

A partir de las 19.00 horas Camping du Lac. Animación nocturna. Información para reservas: 06 81 73 52 47

