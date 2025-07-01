Animations estivales à l’Oustal de Jeanne Le Lac Pont-de-Salars 1 juillet 2025 07:00
Dès 19h Camping du Lac. Soirée animée. Infos Résa au 06 81 73 52 47
Le Lac Camping du Lac
Pont-de-Salars 12290 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 81 73 52 47 loustaldejeanne@gmail.com
English :
From 7pm Camping du Lac. Evening entertainment. Booking info: 06 81 73 52 47
German :
Ab 19 Uhr Camping du Lac. Abendliche Unterhaltung. Infos Resa unter 06 81 73 52 47
Italiano :
Dalle 19:00 Camping du Lac. Animazione serale. Informazioni per la prenotazione al numero 06 81 73 52 47
Espanol :
A partir de las 19.00 horas Camping du Lac. Animación nocturna. Información para reservas: 06 81 73 52 47
