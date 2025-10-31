Animations Halloween Bourg-de-Péage

Animations Halloween Bourg-de-Péage vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Animations Halloween

route d’Alixan Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31 11:00:00

fin : 2025-10-31 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

C’est Halloween, la piscine met en place stand de maquillage et animations au bord des bassins pour l’occasion.

Profitez de vos vacances dans votre centre aquatique Diabolo.

.

route d’Alixan Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 72 39 17 diabolo@valenceromansagglo.fr

English :

It’s Halloween, and the pool is setting up face-painting booths and poolside entertainment for the occasion.

Enjoy your vacation at your Diabolo aquatic center.

German :

Es ist Halloween, das Schwimmbad stellt zu diesem Anlass Schminkstände und Animationen am Beckenrand auf.

Genießen Sie Ihren Urlaub in Ihrem Diabolo Wassersportzentrum.

Italiano :

È Halloween e per l’occasione la piscina sta allestendo face painting e animazione a bordo vasca.

Godetevi le vacanze nel vostro centro acquatico Diabolo.

Espanol :

Es Halloween y la piscina prepara para la ocasión pintacaras y animación junto a la piscina.

Disfruta de tus vacaciones en tu centro acuático Diabolo.

L’événement Animations Halloween Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par Valence Romans Tourisme