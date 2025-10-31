Animations Halloween Bourg-de-Péage
Animations Halloween Bourg-de-Péage vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Animations Halloween
route d’Alixan Bourg-de-Péage Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31 11:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
C’est Halloween, la piscine met en place stand de maquillage et animations au bord des bassins pour l’occasion.
Profitez de vos vacances dans votre centre aquatique Diabolo.
route d’Alixan Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 72 39 17 diabolo@valenceromansagglo.fr
English :
It’s Halloween, and the pool is setting up face-painting booths and poolside entertainment for the occasion.
Enjoy your vacation at your Diabolo aquatic center.
German :
Es ist Halloween, das Schwimmbad stellt zu diesem Anlass Schminkstände und Animationen am Beckenrand auf.
Genießen Sie Ihren Urlaub in Ihrem Diabolo Wassersportzentrum.
Italiano :
È Halloween e per l’occasione la piscina sta allestendo face painting e animazione a bordo vasca.
Godetevi le vacanze nel vostro centro acquatico Diabolo.
Espanol :
Es Halloween y la piscina prepara para la ocasión pintacaras y animación junto a la piscina.
Disfruta de tus vacaciones en tu centro acuático Diabolo.
