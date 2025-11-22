Animations Hermione place Amiral Dupont Rochefort

Animations Hermione

Les bénévoles de l’association se mobilisent à Rochefort pour proposer des animations gratuite ouvertes à tous autour de la frégate L’Hermione, avec la collaboration d’autres associations rochefortaises.

The association’s volunteers are mobilising in Rochefort to offer free activities open to all around the frigate L’Hermione, in collaboration with other associations in Rochefort.

Die ehrenamtlichen Helfer des Vereins engagieren sich in Rochefort, um in Zusammenarbeit mit anderen Vereinen aus Rochefort kostenlose Veranstaltungen rund um die Fregatte L’Hermione anzubieten, die für alle zugänglich sind.

I volontari dell’associazione si stanno mobilitando a Rochefort per offrire eventi gratuiti aperti a tutti intorno alla fregata L’Hermione, in collaborazione con altre associazioni di Rochefort.

Voluntarios de la asociación se movilizan en Rochefort para ofrecer actos gratuitos y abiertos a todos en torno a la fragata L’Hermione, en colaboración con otras asociaciones de Rochefort.

