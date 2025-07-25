Animations, jeux et show musical et lumineux au Tiers-lieu Portail bleu au fond du Parking Lhuillier Lunéville

Animations, jeux et show musical et lumineux au Tiers-lieu Portail bleu au fond du Parking Lhuillier Lunéville vendredi 25 juillet 2025.

Animations, jeux et show musical et lumineux au Tiers-lieu

Portail bleu au fond du Parking Lhuillier Ancienne École Notre-Dame Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-25 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-25 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-25

Le tiers lieu éducatif, Ludique et scientifique de Lunéville vous propose une soirée rythmée par des animations scientifiques, des jeux de société, du hula hoops, parapluies lumineux et bulles de savons… « Les Clignotants », petite troupe belge proposeront un show mêlant musique Tribal-Electro-Percussif et jeux de lumière.

Animations gratuites, concert au chapeau. Renseignements au 03 83 96 38 94Tout public

0 .

Portail bleu au fond du Parking Lhuillier Ancienne École Notre-Dame Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 96 38 94

English :

Lunéville’s educational, fun and scientific third-party venue offers an evening of scientific activities, board games, hula hoops, luminous umbrellas and soap bubbles… « Les Clignotants », a small Belgian troupe, will put on a show combining Tribal-Electro-Percussive music and light shows.

Free entertainment, concert by the hat. Information: 03 83 96 38 94

German :

Der dritte Ort für Bildung, Spiel und Wissenschaft in Lunéville bietet Ihnen einen Abend im Rhythmus wissenschaftlicher Animationen, Gesellschaftsspiele, Hula Hoops, leuchtende Regenschirme und Seifenblasen… « Les Clignotants », eine kleine belgische Truppe, bietet eine Show, die Tribal-Electro-Percussif-Musik und Lichtspiele miteinander verbindet.

Kostenlose Animationen, Konzert mit Hut. Informationen unter 03 83 96 38 94

Italiano :

Il terzo luogo educativo, ludico e scientifico di Lunéville propone una serata di attività scientifiche, giochi da tavolo, hula hoop, ombrelli illuminati e bolle di sapone… « Les Clignotants », una piccola troupe belga, proporrà uno spettacolo che combina musica tribale-elettro-percussiva e spettacoli di luce.

Intrattenimento gratuito, concerto a cappello. Informazioni: 03 83 96 38 94

Espanol :

El tercer espacio educativo, lúdico y científico de Lunéville propone una velada de actividades científicas, juegos de mesa, hula hoops, paraguas luminosos y pompas de jabón… « Les Clignotants », una pequeña compañía belga, ofrecerá un espectáculo que combina música tribal-electro-percusiva y espectáculos de luz.

Espectáculo gratuito, concierto a la gorra. Información: 03 83 96 38 94

L’événement Animations, jeux et show musical et lumineux au Tiers-lieu Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-20 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS