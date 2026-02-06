Animations LA CLE

Vergt Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-13

fin : 2026-02-13

Date(s) :

2026-02-13

Yoga du rire de 9h30 à 10h30

Venez rire avec Chantal Fourcault à la mairie de vergt ! (participation libre)

Vacances sportives ! de 9h30 à 16h30

11-15ans (gratuit)

Arts martiaux, Tirs lasers, Blaze ¨Pod

Pique nique à prévoir

Yoga du rire de 9h30 à 10h30

Venez rire avec Chantal Fourcault à la mairie de vergt ! (participation libre)

Vacances sportives ! de 9h30 à 16h30

11-15ans (gratuit)

Arts martiaux, Tirs lasers, Blaze ¨Pod

Pique nique à prévoir .

Vergt 24380 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 05 75 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Animations LA CLE

Laughter yoga from 9.30am to 10.30am

Come and laugh with Chantal Fourcault at vergt town hall! (free participation)

Sports vacations! 9:30am to 4:30pm

11-15 years (free)

Martial arts, laser shooting, Blaze ¨Pod

Picnic to bring along

L’événement Animations LA CLE Vergt a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par Office de Tourisme intercommunal du Grand Périgueux