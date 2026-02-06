Animations LA CLE Vergt
Animations LA CLE Vergt vendredi 13 février 2026.
Animations LA CLE
Vergt Dordogne
Début : 2026-02-13
fin : 2026-02-13
2026-02-13
Yoga du rire de 9h30 à 10h30
Venez rire avec Chantal Fourcault à la mairie de vergt ! (participation libre)
Vacances sportives ! de 9h30 à 16h30
11-15ans (gratuit)
Arts martiaux, Tirs lasers, Blaze ¨Pod
Pique nique à prévoir
Vergt 24380 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 05 75 44
English : Animations LA CLE
Laughter yoga from 9.30am to 10.30am
Come and laugh with Chantal Fourcault at vergt town hall! (free participation)
Sports vacations! 9:30am to 4:30pm
11-15 years (free)
Martial arts, laser shooting, Blaze ¨Pod
Picnic to bring along
