ANIMATIONS NOCTURNES À SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin
STATION DE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-19 16:30:00
fin : 2026-02-26 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-19 2026-02-26
Karaoké et photobooth de 16h30 à 17h30 puis descente aux flambeaux, course de ski de randonnée, spectacle pyrotechnique…
Animations musicales au restaurant La Chapelle et vin chaud offert !
Ouverture de la télécabine jusqu’à 23h.
Course de ski de randonnée Effectuer le maximum de boucles de 800m 100m D+ en 45 minutes Matériel obligatoire skis, bâtons, peaux de phoque et casque Inscription à l’accueil de la station Remise des prix et collation.
Descente aux flambeaux sur le secteur de Techous, ouverte aux enfants à partir du niveau 3 étoiles, proposée par les moniteurs de l’Ecole du Ski Français de Luchon-Superbagnères.
Spectacle pyrotechnique offert par la station de Luchon-Superbagnères. .
STATION DE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00
English :
Karaoke and photobooth from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, then torchlight descent, ski-touring race, fireworks show?
Musical entertainment at La Chapelle restaurant and complimentary mulled wine!
Gondola lift open until 11pm.
German :
Karaoke und Photobooth von 16:30 bis 17:30 Uhr, dann Fackelabfahrt, Skitourenrennen, Feuerwerk?
Musikalische Unterhaltung im Restaurant La Chapelle und kostenloser Glühwein!
Die Gondelbahn ist bis 23 Uhr geöffnet.
Italiano :
Karaoke e photobooth dalle 16.30 alle 17.30, seguiti da discesa con fiaccole, gara di sci-alpinismo, spettacolo pirotecnico?
Intrattenimento musicale al ristorante La Chapelle e vin brulé gratuito!
Funivia aperta fino alle 23.00.
Espanol :
Karaoke y photobooth de 16.30 a 17.30 h., seguido de descenso de antorchas, carrera de esquí de fondo, espectáculo de fuegos artificiales..
Animación musical en el restaurante La Chapelle y vino caliente gratis
Teleférico abierto hasta las 23.00 h.
