ANIMATIONS NOCTURNES À SUPERBAGNÈRES

STATION DE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-02-19 16:30:00

fin : 2026-02-26 23:00:00

2026-02-19 2026-02-26

Karaoké et photobooth de 16h30 à 17h30 puis descente aux flambeaux, course de ski de randonnée, spectacle pyrotechnique…

Animations musicales au restaurant La Chapelle et vin chaud offert !

Ouverture de la télécabine jusqu’à 23h.

Course de ski de randonnée Effectuer le maximum de boucles de 800m 100m D+ en 45 minutes Matériel obligatoire skis, bâtons, peaux de phoque et casque Inscription à l’accueil de la station Remise des prix et collation.

Descente aux flambeaux sur le secteur de Techous, ouverte aux enfants à partir du niveau 3 étoiles, proposée par les moniteurs de l’Ecole du Ski Français de Luchon-Superbagnères.

Spectacle pyrotechnique offert par la station de Luchon-Superbagnères. .

STATION DE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

English :

Karaoke and photobooth from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, then torchlight descent, ski-touring race, fireworks show?

Musical entertainment at La Chapelle restaurant and complimentary mulled wine!

Gondola lift open until 11pm.

German :

Karaoke und Photobooth von 16:30 bis 17:30 Uhr, dann Fackelabfahrt, Skitourenrennen, Feuerwerk?

Musikalische Unterhaltung im Restaurant La Chapelle und kostenloser Glühwein!

Die Gondelbahn ist bis 23 Uhr geöffnet.

Italiano :

Karaoke e photobooth dalle 16.30 alle 17.30, seguiti da discesa con fiaccole, gara di sci-alpinismo, spettacolo pirotecnico?

Intrattenimento musicale al ristorante La Chapelle e vin brulé gratuito!

Funivia aperta fino alle 23.00.

Espanol :

Karaoke y photobooth de 16.30 a 17.30 h., seguido de descenso de antorchas, carrera de esquí de fondo, espectáculo de fuegos artificiales..

Animación musical en el restaurante La Chapelle y vino caliente gratis

Teleférico abierto hasta las 23.00 h.

