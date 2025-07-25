Animations Patouland village derrière les Thermes Saint-Lary-Soulan
Animations Patouland village derrière les Thermes Saint-Lary-Soulan vendredi 25 juillet 2025.
Animations Patouland village
derrière les Thermes SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées
Gratuit
Début : 2025-07-25 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-25 19:00:00
2025-07-25
Animations et jeux pour les enfants.
18h 18h30 remise des médailles Patou
Derrière les Thermes .
derrière les Thermes SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 50 81
English :
Entertainment and games for children.
6:00 p.m. 6:30 p.m.: Patou medal ceremony
Free
German :
Animationen und Spiele für Kinder.
18.00 18.30 Uhr: Verleihung der Patou-Medaillen
Kostenlos
Italiano :
Animazione e giochi per bambini.
ore 18.00-18.30: consegna delle medaglie Patou
Gratuito
Espanol :
Animación y juegos para niños.
18.00 h 18.30 h: Entrega de las medallas Patou
Gratis
