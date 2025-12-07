Animations pour enfants Luxeuil-les-Bains

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Esplanade Simon Veil Luxeuil-les-Bains Haute-Saône

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : 2025-12-07 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 17:00:00

2025-12-07

Animations pour enfants de 14h à 17h.
Spectacle de Noël, 16h.   .

Esplanade Simon Veil Luxeuil-les-Bains 70300 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 93 90 00 

