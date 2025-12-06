Animations Téléthon Salle Théodila Peyrat-le-Château

Animations Téléthon

Salle Théodila Avenue du Soleil Levant Peyrat-le-Château Haute-Vienne

CASERNE DE POMPIERS

De 9h à 12h, découverte du centre, démonstrations de véhicules et boissons chaudes. Dons reversés au Téléthon.

SALLE THÉODILA

Badminton non stop de 9h à 12h. Jeux libre (tout âges et niveaux). Participation libre reversée au Téléthon.

Organisé par la mairie, l’association multisports les p’tits Peyratois et l’amicale des sapeurs-pompiers. .

