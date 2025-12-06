Animations Téléthon Salle Théodila Peyrat-le-Château
Animations Téléthon Salle Théodila Peyrat-le-Château samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Animations Téléthon
Salle Théodila Avenue du Soleil Levant Peyrat-le-Château Haute-Vienne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
CASERNE DE POMPIERS
De 9h à 12h, découverte du centre, démonstrations de véhicules et boissons chaudes. Dons reversés au Téléthon.
SALLE THÉODILA
Badminton non stop de 9h à 12h. Jeux libre (tout âges et niveaux). Participation libre reversée au Téléthon.
Organisé par la mairie, l’association multisports les p’tits Peyratois et l’amicale des sapeurs-pompiers. .
Salle Théodila Avenue du Soleil Levant Peyrat-le-Château 87470 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 69 40 23
English : Animations Téléthon
German : Animations Téléthon
Italiano :
Espanol : Animations Téléthon
L’événement Animations Téléthon Peyrat-le-Château a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par Terres de Limousin