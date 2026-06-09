[ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ] Salle Jean Trescases Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
[ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ] Salle Jean Trescases Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda mercredi 17 juin 2026.
Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
[ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ]
Salle Jean Trescases Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17 16:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17
Date(s) :
2026-06-17
Les chanteurs lyriques de la troupe Chants de Si de La d’Amélie les Bains vous proposent de venir écouter leur nouveau programme 2026 d’extraits d’opéras, opérettes, chansons napolitaines et autres incontournables.
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Salle Jean Trescases Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The lyric singers of the Chants de Si de La troupe from Amélie les Bains invite you to come and listen to their new 2026 program of excerpts from operas, operettas, Neapolitan songs and other classics.
L’événement [ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ] Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR
À voir aussi à Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES Thermes d’Amélie-les-Bains Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 16 juin 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES Thermes d’Amélie-les-Bains Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 17 juin 2026
- EXPOSITION DE L’ARTISTE NICOLE BRETEAU Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 17 juin 2026