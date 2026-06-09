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[ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ] Salle Jean Trescases Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

[ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ] Salle Jean Trescases Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda mercredi 17 juin 2026.

Lieu : Salle Jean Trescases

Adresse : Rue du Square

Ville : 66110 Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif : 10 10 10 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

[ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ]

Salle Jean Trescases Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17 16:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :
2026-06-17

Les chanteurs lyriques de la troupe Chants de Si de La d’Amélie les Bains vous proposent de venir écouter leur nouveau programme 2026 d’extraits d’opéras, opérettes, chansons napolitaines et autres incontournables.
  .

Salle Jean Trescases Rue du Square Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The lyric singers of the Chants de Si de La troupe from Amélie les Bains invite you to come and listen to their new 2026 program of excerpts from operas, operettas, Neapolitan songs and other classics.

L’événement [ANNULÉ] RÉCITAL D’OPERETTES [ANNULÉ] Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR

À voir aussi à Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda (Pyrénées-Orientales)