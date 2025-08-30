ANNULÉ Sun Dance Weekend #5 Châteauroux

ANNULÉ Sun Dance Weekend #5 Châteauroux samedi 30 août 2025.

ANNULÉ Sun Dance Weekend #5

4 Rue Alain Fournier Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

17

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-30 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30 01:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-30 2025-08-31

Pour ce nouveau format, on a vu les choses en grand

2 jours de fête, un lieu unique et un line-up d’exception avec, pour la première fois, deux artistes internationaux du mythique label Ed Banger Records (Justice, Myd, DJ Mehdi…) Breakbot & Irfane.

Samedi 30 août (14h00 01h00) Breakbot & Irfane (Ed Banger Records, FR)

Revers Gagnant (Triple Double, FR)

Stéphane Bourbon de Penthièvre (Jardin 21, La Casbah, FR)

Charles Cabasse (ON AIR, FR)

Disque Volé (Sundance, FR)

Akuh (Sundance, OhMega, FR)

Lexpark (Unicorn Records, FR)

Qui dit édition exceptionnelle, dit installation exceptionnelle avec, pour la première fois, notre village

– 3 foodtrucks (Burgers, Pizzas, Grillades)

– 1 bar

– Stand maquillage (pour briller en société)

– Friperie

– Et plein d’autres surprises ??

Dimanche 31 août (12h00 21h00) Open Platine Carte Blanche. 17 .

4 Rue Alain Fournier Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire sundance.contactinfo@gmail.com

English :

For this new format, we’ve pulled out all the stops:

2 days of partying, a unique venue and an exceptional line-up featuring, for the first time, two international artists from the legendary Ed Banger Records label (Justice, Myd, DJ Mehdi…): Breakbot & Irfane.

German :

Für dieses neue Format haben wir die Dinge ganz groß aufgezogen:

2 Tage Party, eine einzigartige Location und ein außergewöhnliches Line-up mit zum ersten Mal zwei internationalen Künstlern des legendären Labels Ed Banger Records (Justice, Myd, DJ Mehdi…): Breakbot & Irfane.

Italiano :

Per questo nuovo format, abbiamo tirato fuori tutte le carte in regola:

2 giorni di festa, una location unica e una line-up eccezionale con, per la prima volta, due artisti internazionali della leggendaria etichetta Ed Banger Records (Justice, Myd, DJ Mehdi…): Breakbot e Irfane.

Espanol :

Para este nuevo formato, hemos hecho todo lo posible:

2 días de fiesta, un lugar único y un cartel excepcional en el que figuran, por primera vez, dos artistas internacionales del legendario sello Ed Banger Records (Justice, Myd, DJ Mehdi…): Breakbot e Irfane.

L’événement ANNULÉ Sun Dance Weekend #5 Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme