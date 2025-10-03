Antibes Acrobatics 2025 Antibes

Antibes Acrobatics 2025 Antibes vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Alpes-Maritimes

250 rue Emile Hugues Antibes Alpes-Maritimes

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Vendredi 3 octobre 6€

Samedi 4 et dimanche 5 octobre 12€

Début : Vendredi 2025-10-03

fin : 2025-10-05

2025-10-03

Du 3 au 5 octobre, Antibes devient la capitale mondiale de l’acrobatie avec l’ « Antibes Acrobatics 2025 ».

250 rue Emile Hugues

Antibes 06600 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 22 10 60 01

English :

From October 3 to 5, Antibes becomes the world capital of acrobatics with « Antibes Acrobatics 2025 ».

German :

Vom 3. bis 5. Oktober wird Antibes mit den « Antibes Acrobatics 2025 » zur Welthauptstadt der Akrobatik.

Italiano :

Dal 3 al 5 ottobre, Antibes diventa la capitale mondiale dell’acrobazia con « Antibes Acrobatics 2025 ».

Espanol :

Del 3 al 5 de octubre, Antibes se convierte en la capital mundial de la acrobacia con « Antibes Acrobatics 2025 ».

L’événement Antibes Acrobatics 2025 Antibes a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de Tourisme d’Antibes Juan-les-Pins