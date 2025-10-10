ANTONIO – SALLE DE SPECTACLE DE GRANDVILLARS Grandvillars

ANTONIO – SALLE DE SPECTACLE DE GRANDVILLARS Grandvillars vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

FRANCE BILLET PRÉSENTE : ANTONIOPhénomentaliste est un spectacle de magie et de mentaliste véritablement bluffant et truffé d’humour façon stand up. En perpétuelle évolution, il a été élu, lors de sa création, spectacle de mentalisme de l’année.Ce spectacle est interprété par Antonio, qui est premier magicien ayant remporté la finale de la France a un incroyable talent.Antonio est également magicien récurrent dans l’émission Vendredi tout est permis d’Arthur en compagnie de Viktor Vincent, Gus et Klek Entos.

SALLE DE SPECTACLE DE GRANDVILLARS RUE DES GRANDS CHAMPS 90600 Grandvillars 90