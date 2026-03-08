APERITIF VIGNERON AU DOMAINE CLAIRE MAYOL Port-Vendres

APERITIF VIGNERON AU DOMAINE CLAIRE MAYOL

Rampe Torcatis Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Mardi 2026-04-03 18:30:00

fin : 2026-05-08 20:00:00

2026-04-03 2026-04-10 2026-04-17 2026-04-24 2026-05-01 2026-05-08 2026-05-15 2026-05-22 2026-05-29 2026-06-05 2026-06-12 2026-06-19 2026-06-26 2026-07-03 2026-07-10 2026-07-17 2026-07-24 2026-07-31 2026-08-07 2026-08-14

Chaque vendredi entre avril et octobre.

Au cœur de Port-Vendres, poussez la porte d’une cave authentique du XVIIIᵉ siècle creusée sous la roche. Dans ce lieu chargé d’histoire, découvrez l’univers du Domaine Claire Mayol Mas France, domaine viticole en agriculture biologique produisant des vins en AOP Collioure et Banyuls. Réservation obligatoire.

Every Friday from April to October.

In the heart of Port-Vendres, open the door to an authentic 18th-century cellar dug beneath the rock. In this place steeped in history, discover the world of Domaine Claire Mayol? Mas France, an organic winery producing AOP Collioure and Banyuls wines. Reservations required.

