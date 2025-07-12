Apéro ambiance Montmartre Quartier Gourmand Quartier Gourmand Toul

Apéro ambiance Montmartre Quartier Gourmand

Quartier Gourmand Place du Couarail Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Samedi 2025-07-12 11:30:00

2025-07-12

2025-07-12

À manger et à boire chez vos commerçants, en écoutant le superbe ensemble d’accordéons « Les Boutons Pression » de la MJC de Toul !

Venez aussi faire le plein de livres pour l’été ! Stand spécial « L’été en Poches » de la Librarie Bossuet de Toul.

Venez vous restaurez dès 18h avant d’aller au feu d’artifice de la Ville de Toul !

Les commerçants restent ouverts pour l’apéritif !Tout public

Quartier Gourmand Place du Couarail Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 23 97 56 56

English :

Save the date!

Eat and drink in your local shops, while listening to the superb accordion ensemble « Les Boutons Pression » from the MJC de Toul!

And don’t forget to stock up on summer books! Special « L’été en Poches » stand at Toul’s Librarie Bossuet.

Enjoy refreshments from 6 p.m. before watching the Toul fireworks!

Shopkeepers stay open for aperitifs!

German :

Reservieren Sie sich das Datum!

Essen und Trinken bei Ihren Händlern, während Sie dem großartigen Akkordeon-Ensemble « Les Boutons Pression » des MJC Toul zuhören!

Kommen Sie auch, um sich mit Büchern für den Sommer einzudecken! Sonderstand « L’été en Poches » der Librarie Bossuet in Toul.

Essen Sie ab 18 Uhr, bevor Sie das Feuerwerk der Stadt Toul genießen!

Die Händler bleiben für den Aperitif geöffnet!

Italiano :

Salva la data!

Mangiate e bevete nei vostri negozi locali, mentre ascoltate il superbo ensemble di fisarmoniche « Les Boutons Pression » del MJC di Toul!

E non dimenticate di fare scorta di libri per l’estate! Stand speciale « L’été en Poches » alla libreria Bossuet di Toul.

Venite a mangiare qualcosa dalle 18.00 prima di assistere ai fuochi d’artificio di Toul!

I negozianti restano aperti per l’aperitivo!

Espanol :

¡Reserve la fecha!

Coma y beba en los comercios locales mientras escucha al magnífico conjunto de acordeones « Les Boutons Pression » del MJC de Toul

Y no olvide hacer acopio de libros para el verano Stand especial « L’été en Poches » en la librería Bossuet de Toul.

Ven a comer algo a partir de las 18.00 h antes de ver los fuegos artificiales de Toul

¡Los comerciantes permanecen abiertos para el aperitivo!

