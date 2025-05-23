Apéro blind test (Centre Culturel) – Brive-la-Gaillarde, 23 mai 2025 19:00, Brive-la-Gaillarde.
Seul ou entre amis, venez participer à un quiz musical
Rire et bonne humeur garantis !
A 19h.
Entrée libre. Buvette sur place. .
31 Avenue Jean Jaurès
Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 74 20 51 contact@centreculturelbrive.org
