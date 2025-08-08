Apéro-concert à Condé-sur-Noireau avec le groupe UNION ETNIK Le Kiosque Condé-en-Normandie 8 août 2025 19:30

Calvados

Apéro-concert à Condé-sur-Noireau avec le groupe UNION ETNIK Le Kiosque Condé-sur-Noireau Condé-en-Normandie Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-08 19:30:00

fin : 2025-08-08 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-08

Dans la cadre de l’édition 2025 de Condé Plage, la commune de Condé-en-Normandie en partenariat avec le Comité de Fêtes, l’Office du Commerce et de l’Artisanat et Animations Saint-Martin vous propose un apéro concert le 8 aout au kiosque du parc Maurice Piard.

19h30 groupe electro hip-hop UNION ETNIK

Entrée gratuite. Restauration et buvette sur place. ROAD FRIT (friterie belge et burgers) et LA P’TITE BOUCHEE (wraps poulet et végétarien)

Le Kiosque Condé-sur-Noireau

Condé-en-Normandie 14110 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 59 15 50

English : Apéro-concert à Condé-sur-Noireau avec le groupe UNION ETNIK

As part of the 2025 edition of Condé Plage, the commune of Condé-en-Normandie, in partnership with the Comité de Fêtes, the Office du Commerce et de l’Artisanat and Animations Saint-Martin, is offering an aperitif concert on August 8 at the kiosk in the Parc Maurice Piard.

7.30pm: electro hip-hop group UNION ETNIK

Free admission. Catering and refreshments on site. ROAD FRIT (Belgian French fries and burgers) and LA P’TITE BOUCHEE (chicken and vegetarian wraps)

German : Apéro-concert à Condé-sur-Noireau avec le groupe UNION ETNIK

Im Rahmen der Ausgabe 2025 von Condé Plage bietet die Gemeinde Condé-en-Normandie in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Comité de Fêtes, dem Office du Commerce et de l’Artisanat und Animations Saint-Martin am 8. August ein Aperitif-Konzert im Pavillon des Parc Maurice Piard an.

19.30 Uhr: Elektro-Hip-Hop-Gruppe UNION ETNIK

Der Eintritt ist frei. Verpflegung und Getränke vor Ort. ROAD FRIT (belgische Pommes frites und Burger) und LA P’TITE BOUCHEE (Hühner- und vegetarische Wraps)

Italiano :

Nell’ambito dell’edizione 2025 di Condé Plage, il comune di Condé-en-Normandie, in collaborazione con il Comité de Fêtes, l’Office du Commerce et de l’Artisanat e Animations Saint-Martin, propone un concerto aperitivo l’8 agosto presso il palco del Parc Maurice Piard.

19.30: gruppo electro hip-hop UNION ETNIK

Ingresso libero. Catering e rinfreschi sul posto. ROAD FRIT (patatine e hamburger belgi) e LA P’TITE BOUCHEE (involtini di pollo e vegetariani)

Espanol :

En el marco de la edición 2025 de Condé Plage, el municipio de Condé-en-Normandie, en colaboración con el Comité de Fêtes, la Office du Commerce et de l’Artisanat y Animations Saint-Martin, ofrece un concierto de aperitivo el 8 de agosto en el quiosco de música del Parque Maurice Piard.

19.30 h: grupo de electro hip-hop UNION ETNIK

Entrada gratuita. Catering y refrescos in situ. ROAD FRIT (tienda de patatas fritas y hamburguesas belgas) y LA P’TITE BOUCHEE (wraps de pollo y vegetarianos)

