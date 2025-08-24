Apéro-concert au Château de Jaulny Château de Jaulny Jaulny

Apéro-concert au Château de Jaulny Château de Jaulny Jaulny dimanche 24 août 2025.

Apéro-concert au Château de Jaulny

Château de Jaulny 24 bis Grande Rue Jaulny Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-24 17:00:00

fin : 2025-08-24 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-24

« Apéro-concert au Château de Jaulny »

Avec Les Salopettes Acoustiques Chanson française poético-comique

Venez vibrer au rythme d’un duo haut en couleurs.

Les Salopettes Acoustiques vous embarquent pour un début de soirée pleine de bonne humeur et d’émotions !

Ce tandem détonnant, composé de Dany Des Rues, le chanteur de rue lorrain à la guitare et à la verve bien affûtée, et Tony Fomblard, comédien (cinéma, théâtre) et musicien rock (guitariste du groupe culte Charge 69), mêle poésie, humour et énergie dans un concert acoustique pas comme les autres.

Au programme :

Leurs chansons originales issues de deux albums pleins de tendresse et de malice

Des reprises revisitées avec style et fantaisie Téléphone, Gainsbourg, Julien Doré… et bien d’autres surprises !

Installez-vous dans le cadre unique du château pour profiter d’un apéritif convivial en musique. Ambiance festive garantie, que vous soyez mélomane curieux ou amateur de moments à la bonne franquette !

Apéro sur place ambiance chaleureuse sur les remparts

Entrée libre

Le Château sera ouvert comme chaque dimanche aux visites à 15h et 16h30

Grand parking au Château en indiquant au GPS 24 grande rue, 54470 Jaulny

Pour rappel, nos amis les chiens ne sont pas admis sur le site même tenus en laisse (sauf chiens-guides)Tout public

0 .

Château de Jaulny 24 bis Grande Rue Jaulny 54470 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 08 98 34 02 chateaudejaulny@gmail.com

English :

« Aperitif concert at Château de Jaulny »

With Les Salopettes Acoustiques ? Poetic-comic French song

Come and vibrate to the rhythm of a colorful duo.

Les Salopettes Acoustiques will get you off to a great start, full of good humor and emotion!

This explosive duo, made up of Dany Des Rues, the street singer from Lorraine with his guitar and sharp wit, and Tony Fomblard, actor (cinema, theater) and rock musician (guitarist with cult band Charge 69), mix poetry, humor and energy in an acoustic concert like no other.

On the program:

Original songs from two albums full of tenderness and mischief

Cover versions revisited with style and fantasy: Téléphone, Gainsbourg, Julien Doré? and many other surprises!

Sit back and enjoy a convivial musical aperitif in the unique setting of the château. A festive atmosphere is guaranteed, whether you’re a curious music lover or a lover of good old-fashioned good times!

Aperitif on site? warm atmosphere on the ramparts

Free admission

As on every Sunday, the Château will be open to visitors at 3pm and 4:30pm

Large parking area at the Château, indicating 24 grande rue, 54470 Jaulny, by GPS

As a reminder, dogs are not allowed on site, even on a leash (except guide dogs)

German :

« Apero-Konzert im Schloss Jaulny »

Mit Les Salopettes Acoustiques ? Poetisch-komisches französisches Chanson

Lassen Sie sich vom Rhythmus eines farbenfrohen Duos mitreißen.

Die Salopettes Acoustiques nehmen Sie mit auf eine Reise durch einen Abend voller guter Laune und Emotionen!

Dieses explosive Tandem, bestehend aus Dany Des Rues, dem Straßensänger aus Lothringen mit Gitarre und scharfer Zunge, und Tony Fomblard, Schauspieler (Film, Theater) und Rockmusiker (Gitarrist der Kultband Charge 69), vereint Poesie, Humor und Energie in einem akustischen Konzert, das anders ist als alle anderen.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Ihre Originalsongs aus zwei Alben voller Zärtlichkeit und Schalk

Coverversionen, die mit Stil und Fantasie neu interpretiert werden: Téléphone, Gainsbourg, Julien Doré? und viele andere Überraschungen!

Lassen Sie sich im einzigartigen Rahmen des Schlosses nieder und genießen Sie einen geselligen Aperitif mit Musik. Eine festliche Atmosphäre ist garantiert, egal ob Sie ein neugieriger Musikliebhaber oder ein Liebhaber von gemütlichen Momenten sind!

Aperitif vor Ort ? gemütliche Atmosphäre auf den Stadtmauern

Eintritt frei

Das Schloss wird wie jeden Sonntag um 15 Uhr und 16.30 Uhr für Besichtigungen geöffnet sein

Großer Parkplatz am Schloss, wenn Sie das GPS mit 24 grande rue, 54470 Jaulny, beschildern

Zur Erinnerung: Unsere Freunde, die Hunde, sind auf dem Gelände nicht erlaubt, selbst wenn sie an der Leine gehalten werden (außer Blindenhunde)

Italiano :

« Concerto aperitivo al Château de Jaulny

Con Les Salopettes Acoustiques ? Canzone francese poetico-comica

Venite a vibrare al ritmo di un duo colorato.

Les Salopettes Acoustiques vi faranno iniziare alla grande una serata piena di buon umore e di emozioni!

Questo duo esplosivo, composto da Dany Des Rues, cantante di strada della Lorena con la sua chitarra e il suo spirito tagliente, e Tony Fomblard, attore (cinema, teatro) e musicista rock (chitarrista della band di culto Charge 69), mescola poesia, umorismo ed energia in un concerto acustico senza precedenti.

In programma:

Le loro canzoni originali tratte da due album ricchi di tenerezza e malizia

Cover rivisitate con stile e fantasia: Téléphone, Gainsbourg, Julien Doré? e tante altre sorprese!

Accomodatevi nella cornice unica del castello per un aperitivo conviviale con musica dal vivo. Un’atmosfera festosa garantita, sia che siate amanti della musica curiosa, sia che siate fan dei bei tempi andati!

Aperitivo sul posto? Atmosfera calorosa sui bastioni

Ingresso libero

Come ogni domenica, lo Château sarà aperto ai visitatori alle 15.00 e alle 16.30

Ampio parcheggio presso il castello, indicando con il GPS 24 grande rue, 54470 Jaulny

Si ricorda che i cani non sono ammessi sul sito, nemmeno al guinzaglio (eccetto i cani guida)

Espanol :

» Concierto de aperitivo en el Château de Jaulny

Con Les Salopettes Acoustiques ? Canción francesa poético-cómica

Venga a vibrar al ritmo de un dúo lleno de color.

Les Salopettes Acoustiques le harán empezar con buen pie una velada llena de buen humor y emoción

Este dúo explosivo, compuesto por Dany Des Rues, cantante callejero de Lorena con su guitarra y su agudo ingenio, y Tony Fomblard, actor (cine, teatro) y músico de rock (guitarrista del grupo de culto Charge 69), mezcla poesía, humor y energía en un concierto acústico sin igual.

En el programa:

Sus canciones originales de dos álbumes llenos de ternura y picardía

Versiones revisitadas con estilo y fantasía: Téléphone, Gainsbourg, Julien Doré… ¡y muchas otras sorpresas!

Acomódese en el marco incomparable del castillo para disfrutar de un aperitivo con música en directo. Un ambiente festivo garantizado, tanto si es un melómano curioso como si le gustan los buenos momentos a la antigua usanza

Aperitivo en el recinto… ambiente cálido en las murallas

Entrada gratuita

Como todos los domingos, el castillo estará abierto a los visitantes a las 15:00 y 16:30 h

Gran aparcamiento en el castillo, indicando 24 grande rue, 54470 Jaulny en el GPS

Le recordamos que no se admiten perros en el recinto, ni siquiera con correa (excepto perros guía)

L’événement Apéro-concert au Château de Jaulny Jaulny a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par OT PONT A MOUSSON