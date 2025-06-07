Apéro-concert au Dormy House Lionel Stievenard – Route du Havre Étretat, 7 juin 2025 18:30, Étretat.
Seine-Maritime
Début : 2025-06-07 18:30:00
fin : 2025-06-07 20:30:00
2025-06-07
Au Dormy House, nous avons le plaisir d’accueillir Lionel et son saxophone ! Ambiance jazzy et moments magiques en perspective.
Route du Havre Dormy House
Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 27 07 88 info@dormy-house.com
English : Apéro-concert au Dormy House Lionel Stievenard
At the Dormy House, we’re delighted to welcome Lionel and his saxophone! A jazzy atmosphere and magical moments await you.
German :
Im Dormy House freuen wir uns, Lionel und sein Saxophon begrüßen zu dürfen! Jazz-Atmosphäre und magische Momente in Aussicht.
Italiano :
Alla Dormy House siamo lieti di dare il benvenuto a Lionel e al suo sassofono! Ci aspettiamo un’atmosfera jazz e momenti magici.
Espanol :
En Dormy House estamos encantados de dar la bienvenida a Lionel y su saxofón Esperamos disfrutar de un ambiente jazzístico y de momentos mágicos.
