Apéro concert avec Johann Riche Les Petits Crus Vosgiens Gérardmer samedi 12 juillet 2025.
Les Petits Crus Vosgiens 610 Route d’Épinal Gérardmer Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-12 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-12 22:00:00
2025-07-12
Apéro (planche apéritive + une boisson) et concert de Johann Riche, sur réservation.Tout public
Les Petits Crus Vosgiens 610 Route d’Épinal Gérardmer 88400 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 74 53 79 01
English :
Aperitif (aperitif board + one drink) and concert by Johann Riche, on reservation.
German :
Aperitif (Aperitifbrett + ein Getränk) und Konzert von Johann Riche, Reservierung erforderlich.
Italiano :
Aperitivo (aperitivo + una bevanda) e concerto di Johann Riche, su prenotazione.
Espanol :
Aperitivo (tabla de aperitivos + una bebida) y concierto de Johann Riche, imprescindible reservar.
