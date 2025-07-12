Apéro concert avec Johann Riche Les Petits Crus Vosgiens Gérardmer

Les Petits Crus Vosgiens 610 Route d’Épinal Gérardmer Vosges

Apéro (planche apéritive + une boisson) et concert de Johann Riche, sur réservation.Tout public

Les Petits Crus Vosgiens 610 Route d’Épinal Gérardmer 88400 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 74 53 79 01

English :

Aperitif (aperitif board + one drink) and concert by Johann Riche, on reservation.

German :

Aperitif (Aperitifbrett + ein Getränk) und Konzert von Johann Riche, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Aperitivo (aperitivo + una bevanda) e concerto di Johann Riche, su prenotazione.

Espanol :

Aperitivo (tabla de aperitivos + una bebida) y concierto de Johann Riche, imprescindible reservar.

