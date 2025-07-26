Apéro Concert Rue Julien Charpentier Châtel-Montagne

Rue Julien Charpentier Restaurant le 16 arts Châtel-Montagne Allier

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Début : Jeudi 2025-07-26 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-14

Le restaurant Le 16 Arts et la mairie de Châtel-Montagne vous invitent à deux apéros-concerts à partir de 19h le 26 juillet avec « Nos Belles Années », qui vous proposera une variété française et internationale, et le 14 août avec Patrick Fradin.

Rue Julien Charpentier Restaurant le 16 arts Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 72 17

English :

Restaurant Le 16 Arts and Châtel-Montagne town hall invite you to two aperitif-concerts starting at 7pm: on July 26 with « Nos Belles Années », featuring French and international variety, and on August 14 with Patrick Fradin.

German :

Das Restaurant Le 16 Arts und die Gemeindeverwaltung von Châtel-Montagne laden Sie zu zwei Aperitif-Konzerten ab 19 Uhr ein: am 26. Juli mit « Nos Belles Années », die Ihnen französische und internationale Vielfalt bieten, und am 14. August mit Patrick Fradin.

Italiano :

Il ristorante Le 16 Arts e il Comune di Châtel-Montagne vi invitano a due concerti-aperitivo a partire dalle 19.00: il 26 luglio con « Nos Belles Années », con musica francese e internazionale, e il 14 agosto con Patrick Fradin.

Espanol :

El restaurante Le 16 Arts y el ayuntamiento de Châtel-Montagne le invitan a dos aperitivos-concierto a partir de las 19:00 h: el 26 de julio con « Nos Belles Années », con música francesa e internacional, y el 14 de agosto con Patrick Fradin.

L’événement Apéro Concert Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par Vichy Destinations