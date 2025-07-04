Apéro-Concert de Noiré Trio Swing Note Chinon 4 juillet 2025 07:00

Laissez-vous transporter par le Trio Swing Note, un trio complice qui vous propose un voyage musical allant des standards de Nat King Cole aux sons de Stevie Wonder, avec une touche de musique brésilienne et de rhythm and blues. Un concert vibrants et pleins de finesse.

English :

Let yourself be transported by the Trio Swing Note, a collaborative trio offering a musical journey from Nat King Cole standards to the sounds of Stevie Wonder, with a touch of Brazilian music and rhythm and blues. A vibrant concert full of finesse.

German :

Lassen Sie sich vom Trio Swing Note mitreißen, einem komplizenhaften Trio, das Ihnen eine musikalische Reise von den Standards von Nat King Cole bis zu den Klängen von Stevie Wonder, mit einem Hauch von brasilianischer Musik und Rhythm and Blues, vorstellt. Ein vibrierendes Konzert voller Finesse.

Italiano :

Lasciatevi trasportare dal Trio Swing Note, un trio collaborativo che vi condurrà in un viaggio musicale dagli standard di Nat King Cole alle sonorità di Stevie Wonder, con un tocco di musica brasiliana e rhythm and blues. Un concerto vibrante e pieno di finezza.

Espanol :

Déjese transportar por el Trío Swing Note, un trío colaborativo que le llevará en un viaje musical desde los estándares de Nat King Cole hasta los sonidos de Stevie Wonder, con un toque de música brasileña y rhythm and blues. Un concierto vibrante y lleno de delicadeza.

