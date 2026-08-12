AGENDA · Marcillac-Vallon
Apéro concert Gratuit Marcillac-Vallon
samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Marcillac-Vallon
Informations pratiques
Marcillac-Vallon
Apéro concert Gratuit
Marcillac-Vallon Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-09-05
fin : 2026-09-05
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
Osmose trio et Monkey’s à partir de 19h30 sur le tour de ville Restauration sur place
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Marcillac-Vallon 12330 Aveyron Occitanie loubringuaires12@yahoo.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Osmose Trio and Monkey’s Starting at 7:30 p.m. on the city tour Food available on site
L’événement Apéro concert Gratuit Marcillac-Vallon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)