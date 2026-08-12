Informations pratiques

Marcillac-Vallon

Apéro concert Gratuit

Marcillac-Vallon Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-09-05

fin : 2026-09-05

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Osmose trio et Monkey’s à partir de 19h30 sur le tour de ville Restauration sur place

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Marcillac-Vallon 12330 Aveyron Occitanie loubringuaires12@yahoo.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Osmose Trio and Monkey’s Starting at 7:30 p.m. on the city tour Food available on site

L’événement Apéro concert Gratuit Marcillac-Vallon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)