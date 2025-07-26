Apéro concert Lavoûte-Chilhac

Apéro concert Lavoûte-Chilhac samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Apéro concert

Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire

Vintage animation vous propose un Apéro concert: vous choisissez la chanson, Yves vous l’interprète..

Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 45 67

English :

Vintage animation offers you an Apéro concert: you choose the song, Yves performs it for you…

German :

Vintage Animation bietet Ihnen ein Aperitif-Konzert an: Sie wählen das Lied aus, Yves interpretiert es…

Italiano :

L’animazione vintage vi propone un concerto Apéro: voi scegliete la canzone, Yves la esegue per voi…

Espanol :

La animación vintage le propone un Apéro concert: usted elige la canción, Yves la interpreta para usted…

