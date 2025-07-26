Apéro concert Lavoûte-Chilhac
Apéro concert Lavoûte-Chilhac samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Apéro concert
Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire
Début : Samedi 2025-07-26
fin : 2025-07-26
2025-07-26
Vintage animation vous propose un Apéro concert: vous choisissez la chanson, Yves vous l’interprète..
Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 45 67
English :
Vintage animation offers you an Apéro concert: you choose the song, Yves performs it for you…
German :
Vintage Animation bietet Ihnen ein Aperitif-Konzert an: Sie wählen das Lied aus, Yves interpretiert es…
Italiano :
L’animazione vintage vi propone un concerto Apéro: voi scegliete la canzone, Yves la esegue per voi…
Espanol :
La animación vintage le propone un Apéro concert: usted elige la canción, Yves la interpreta para usted…
