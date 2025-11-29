Apéro concert Lutzelbourg

Apéro concert

Au coeur de la bibliothèque, chantons tous ensemble les standards de la chanson française! Organisé dans le cadre d’Esprits Livres, un événement départemental.Tout public

8 rue Ackermann Lutzelbourg 57820 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 07 88 31 bibliotheque.lutzelbourg@orange.fr

In the heart of the library, let’s sing French chanson standards together! Organized as part of Esprits Livres, a departmental event.

Singen Sie in der Bibliothek gemeinsam die Standards des französischen Chansons! Organisiert im Rahmen von Esprits Livres, einer Veranstaltung des Departements.

Nel cuore della biblioteca, cantiamo insieme gli standard della chanson francese! Organizzato nell’ambito di Esprits Livres, un evento dipartimentale.

En el corazón de la biblioteca, ¡cantemos juntos los estandartes de la chanson francesa! Organizado en el marco de Esprits Livres, una manifestación departamental.

