Apéro concert Lutzelbourg
Apéro concert Lutzelbourg samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Apéro concert
8 rue Ackermann Lutzelbourg Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-29 11:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29 12:00:00
2025-11-29
Au coeur de la bibliothèque, chantons tous ensemble les standards de la chanson française! Organisé dans le cadre d’Esprits Livres, un événement départemental.Tout public
8 rue Ackermann Lutzelbourg 57820 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 07 88 31 bibliotheque.lutzelbourg@orange.fr
English :
In the heart of the library, let’s sing French chanson standards together! Organized as part of Esprits Livres, a departmental event.
German :
Singen Sie in der Bibliothek gemeinsam die Standards des französischen Chansons! Organisiert im Rahmen von Esprits Livres, einer Veranstaltung des Departements.
Italiano :
Nel cuore della biblioteca, cantiamo insieme gli standard della chanson francese! Organizzato nell’ambito di Esprits Livres, un evento dipartimentale.
Espanol :
En el corazón de la biblioteca, ¡cantemos juntos los estandartes de la chanson francesa! Organizado en el marco de Esprits Livres, una manifestación departamental.
L’événement Apéro concert Lutzelbourg a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG