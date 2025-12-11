Apéro Concert Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

Apéro Concert Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 31 janvier 2026.

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

Début : 2026-01-31 19:00:00
2026-01-31

Apéro-concert animé par la Pop/folk d’Ad’Line.
Planche de charcuterie et fromage chaud à partager.   .

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06  lecamamag@outlook.fr

