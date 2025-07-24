Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky Agon-Coutainville

Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky Agon-Coutainville jeudi 24 juillet 2025.

Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky

77 Rue Dramard Agon-Coutainville Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-24 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-24 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-24

Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky à la Plancha à Agon-Coutanville.
Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky à la Plancha à Agon-Coutanville.   .

77 Rue Dramard Agon-Coutainville 50230 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 47 26 77 

English : Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky

Aperitif-concert: MC Blue Fonky at La Plancha in Agon-Coutanville.

German :

Apero-Konzert: MC Blue Fonky in La Plancha in Agon-Coutanville.

Italiano :

Concerto aperitivo: MC Blue Fonky presso La Plancha di Agon-Coutanville.

Espanol :

Concierto de aperitivo: MC Blue Fonky en La Plancha de Agon-Coutanville.

L’événement Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky Agon-Coutainville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Coutances Tourisme