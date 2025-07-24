Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky Agon-Coutainville
77 Rue Dramard Agon-Coutainville Manche
Début : 2025-07-24 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-24 22:00:00
2025-07-24
Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky à la Plancha à Agon-Coutanville.
77 Rue Dramard Agon-Coutainville 50230 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 47 26 77
English : Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky
Aperitif-concert: MC Blue Fonky at La Plancha in Agon-Coutanville.
German :
Apero-Konzert: MC Blue Fonky in La Plancha in Agon-Coutanville.
Italiano :
Concerto aperitivo: MC Blue Fonky presso La Plancha di Agon-Coutanville.
Espanol :
Concierto de aperitivo: MC Blue Fonky en La Plancha de Agon-Coutanville.
L’événement Apéro-concert MC Blue Fonky Agon-Coutainville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Coutances Tourisme