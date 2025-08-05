Apéro concert Nant
Apéro concert
Début : Samedi 2025-08-05
Plus d’infos à venir
Dès 19h, place du Claux .
Place du Claux Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie
English :
More info to come
German :
Weitere Informationen folgen
Italiano :
Ulteriori informazioni in arrivo
Espanol :
Más información en breve
L’événement Apéro concert Nant a été mis à jour le 2025-07-26 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)