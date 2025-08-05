Apéro concert Nant

Apéro concert Nant mardi 5 août 2025.

Apéro concert

Place du Claux Nant Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Samedi 2025-08-05

fin : 2025-08-05

2025-08-05

Plus d’infos à venir

Dès 19h, place du Claux .

Place du Claux Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

More info to come

German :

Weitere Informationen folgen

Italiano :

Ulteriori informazioni in arrivo

Espanol :

Más información en breve

L’événement Apéro concert Nant a été mis à jour le 2025-07-26 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)