Apéro-concert Rosine Nguélé La Maison Hirondelle Montréal vendredi 12 décembre 2025.
La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré Montréal Yonne
Début : 2025-12-12 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-12 21:00:00
2025-12-12
Apéro concert .
