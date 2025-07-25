Apéro concertlive La Grange à Loup Montsauche-les-Settons
Apéro concertlive La Grange à Loup Montsauche-les-Settons vendredi 25 juillet 2025.
Apéro concertlive
La Grange à Loup La Faye Montsauche-les-Settons Nièvre
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-25 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-29 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-25 2025-08-08 2025-08-15 2025-08-22 2025-08-29
Apéro/concert live à la Grange à Loup au lac des Settons. A partir de 20H. Réservation conseillée
25/07 avec Almost Medley
8/08 avec Nightawks
15/08 avec Kiko Sarama
22/08 avec Vagabondanse
29/08 avec Les Whaz .
La Grange à Loup La Faye Montsauche-les-Settons 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 77 81 47 50
English : Apéro concertlive
German : Apéro concertlive
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Apéro concertlive Montsauche-les-Settons a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs