APÉRO DICTÉE – Florac Florac Trois Rivières, 16 mai 2025 07:00, Florac Trois Rivières.

Lozère

APÉRO DICTÉE Florac 11 Rue Théophile Roussel Florac Trois Rivières Lozère

Participation libre

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-16

fin : 2025-05-16

Date(s) :

2025-05-16

A l’heure de l’apéro, venez tester votre orthographe! matériel non fourni, apportez vos cartables!

Florac 11 Rue Théophile Roussel

Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 83 57 54 31

English :

Come and test your spelling over an aperitif! Materials not provided, bring your schoolbags!

German :

Das Material wird nicht zur Verfügung gestellt, bringen Sie Ihre Schultaschen mit!

Italiano :

Venite a testare la vostra ortografia davanti a un aperitivo! L’attrezzatura non è fornita, portate il vostro zainetto!

Espanol :

Ven a poner a prueba tu ortografía con un aperitivo! No se proporciona material: ¡trae tu mochila!

