APÉRO DICTÉE – Florac Florac Trois Rivières, 16 mai 2025
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
A l’heure de l’apéro, venez tester votre orthographe! matériel non fourni, apportez vos cartables!
Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 83 57 54 31
English :
Come and test your spelling over an aperitif! Materials not provided, bring your schoolbags!
German :
Das Material wird nicht zur Verfügung gestellt, bringen Sie Ihre Schultaschen mit!
Italiano :
Venite a testare la vostra ortografia davanti a un aperitivo! L’attrezzatura non è fornita, portate il vostro zainetto!
Espanol :
Ven a poner a prueba tu ortografía con un aperitivo! No se proporciona material: ¡trae tu mochila!
