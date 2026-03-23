Apéro-dinatoire philo chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort
Apéro-dinatoire philo chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort samedi 4 avril 2026.
Apéro-dinatoire philo
chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 19:30:00
fin : 2026-04-04 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
Le Clos organise un apéro-dinatoire philo animé par Philippe Boulier, mêlant convivialité, discussions et dégustation.
.
chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine leclos@mailo.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Philosophy aperitif-dinner
Le Clos is organising a philosophical aperitif-dinner hosted by Philippe Boulier, combining conviviality, discussions and tasting.
L’événement Apéro-dinatoire philo Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan
À voir aussi à Rochefort (Charente-Maritime)
- Concert Solexwing La Cantina Rochefort 27 mars 2026
- Exposition La Pieta de Michel-Ange Galerie Aurore Rochefort 28 mars 2026
- Visite De la fleur au fruit le miracle d’une métamorphose Espace Nature Rochefort 28 mars 2026
- Concert Moundrag 1ère partie Rock electro school chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort 28 mars 2026
- La Cantina fait son brunch Rochefort 29 mars 2026