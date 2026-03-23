Apéro-dinatoire philo chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort

Apéro-dinatoire philo

chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-04 19:30:00

fin : 2026-04-04 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

Le Clos organise un apéro-dinatoire philo animé par Philippe Boulier, mêlant convivialité, discussions et dégustation.

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chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine leclos@mailo.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Philosophy aperitif-dinner

Le Clos is organising a philosophical aperitif-dinner hosted by Philippe Boulier, combining conviviality, discussions and tasting.

L’événement Apéro-dinatoire philo Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan