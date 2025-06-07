Apéro dub # 2 – Le Mesnil-Thomas, 7 juin 2025 16:00, Le Mesnil-Thomas.

Eure-et-Loir

Apéro dub # 2 Lieu-dit La Croix-Viquet Le Mesnil-Thomas Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-07 16:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

Warm up Reggae Dub par le Ghana Sound ainsi qu’ AMBR1 en première partie suivi par le Rappeur Lichar . Au programme donc, un magnifique lieu pour profiter du soleil, de la musique, une buvette, de la restauration, un CBD Shop, du partage et des sourires ! Prix Libre

Warm up Reggae Dub par le Ghana Sound ainsi qu’ AMBR1 en première partie suivi par le Rappeur Lichar . Au programme donc, un magnifique lieu pour profiter du soleil, de la musique, une buvette, de la restauration, un CBD Shop, du partage et des sourires ! Prix Libre .

Lieu-dit La Croix-Viquet

Le Mesnil-Thomas 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

English :

Warm-up Reggae Dub by Ghana Sound and opening act AMBR1, followed by rapper Lichar. On the programme: a magnificent place to enjoy the sun, music, a refreshment bar, food and drink, a CBD Shop, sharing and smiles! Prix Libre

German :

Warm up Reggae Dub von Ghana Sound und AMBR1 als Vorgruppe, gefolgt von dem Rapper Lichar. Auf dem Programm stehen also ein wunderschöner Ort, um die Sonne zu genießen, Musik, eine Bar, Essen und Trinken, ein CBD Shop, Teilen und Lächeln! Freier Preis

Italiano :

Warm up Reggae Dub a cura di Ghana Sound e AMBR1 come support act, seguito dal rapper Lichar. In programma: un luogo magnifico per godersi il sole, la musica, il bar, il cibo, il CBD Shop, la condivisione e i sorrisi! Premio libero

Espanol :

Calentamiento Reggae Dub por Ghana Sound y AMBR1 como acto de apoyo, seguido por el rapero Lichar. En el programa: un magnífico lugar para disfrutar del sol, música, un bar de refrescos, comida, una CBD Shop, ¡compartir y sonrisas! Premio Libre

L’événement Apéro dub # 2 Le Mesnil-Thomas a été mis à jour le 2025-05-23 par OT DU PERCHE