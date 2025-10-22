APERO-HISTOIRE LA CAFETIERE Aurignac

Apéro Histoire à La Cafetière. Folklore japonais. Coorganisé avec l’association coréenne et japonaise du Comminges

Folklore japonais et culture pop!

On découvre les yokai à travers légendes, mangas, dessins et gourmandises.

Illustrations de Yokai en direct par un illustrateur.

Fabrication et dégustation de mochis !

Un moment d’échange convivial sur l’histoire et la richesse de ce territoire du Comminges !

Entrée libre .

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

English :

Apéro Histoire at La Cafetière. Japanese folklore. Co-organized with the Comminges Korean and Japanese Association

German :

Apéro Histoire à La Cafetière. Japanische Folklore. Mitorganisiert mit dem koreanischen und japanischen Verein des Comminges

Italiano :

Storia dell’aperitivo a La Cafetière. Folklore giapponese. Organizzato in collaborazione con l’Associazione coreana e giapponese di Comminges

Espanol :

Historia del aperitivo en La Cafetière. Folclore japonés. Coorganizado con la Asociación Coreana y Japonesa de Comminges

