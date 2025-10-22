APERO-HISTOIRE LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
APERO-HISTOIRE LA CAFETIERE Aurignac mercredi 22 octobre 2025.
APERO-HISTOIRE
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-10-22 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-22
2025-10-22
Apéro Histoire à La Cafetière. Folklore japonais. Coorganisé avec l’association coréenne et japonaise du Comminges
Folklore japonais et culture pop!
On découvre les yokai à travers légendes, mangas, dessins et gourmandises.
Illustrations de Yokai en direct par un illustrateur.
Fabrication et dégustation de mochis !
Un moment d’échange convivial sur l’histoire et la richesse de ce territoire du Comminges !
Entrée libre .
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
English :
Apéro Histoire at La Cafetière. Japanese folklore. Co-organized with the Comminges Korean and Japanese Association
German :
Apéro Histoire à La Cafetière. Japanische Folklore. Mitorganisiert mit dem koreanischen und japanischen Verein des Comminges
Italiano :
Storia dell’aperitivo a La Cafetière. Folklore giapponese. Organizzato in collaborazione con l’Associazione coreana e giapponese di Comminges
Espanol :
Historia del aperitivo en La Cafetière. Folclore japonés. Coorganizado con la Asociación Coreana y Japonesa de Comminges
