Apéro in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR

Début : 2025-10-10 17:00:00

fin : 2025-10-10 18:00:00

2025-10-10

Offrez-vous un apéritif suspendu entre ciel et lac avec Dinner in the Sky !

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com

English : Apéro in the Sky

Treat yourself to an aperitif suspended between sky and lake with Dinner in the Sky!

German : Apéro in the Sky

Gönnen Sie sich mit Dinner in the Sky einen schwebenden Aperitif zwischen Himmel und See!

Italiano : Apéro in the Sky by Frédéric ROYER « Fromagerie Boujon »

Concedetevi un aperitivo sospeso tra cielo e lago con Dinner in the Sky!

Espanol : Apéro in the Sky by Frédéric ROYER « Fromagerie Boujon »

Disfrute de un aperitivo suspendido entre el cielo y el lago con Dinner in the Sky

L’événement Apéro in the Sky Thonon-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par SPL DESTINATION THONON