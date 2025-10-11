Apéro in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR
Début : 2025-10-11 17:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 18:00:00
2025-10-11
Offrez-vous un apéritif suspendu entre ciel et lac avec Dinner in the Sky !
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com
English :
Treat yourself to an aperitif suspended between sky and lake with Dinner in the Sky!
German :
Gönnen Sie sich mit Dinner in the Sky einen schwebenden Aperitif zwischen Himmel und See!
Italiano :
Concedetevi un aperitivo sospeso tra cielo e lago con Dinner in the Sky!
Espanol :
Disfrute de un aperitivo suspendido entre el cielo y el lago con Dinner in the Sky
