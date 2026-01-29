APÉRO MARIO KART AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

APÉRO MARIO KART AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
1 Rue de Sous Baylo
Montauban-de-Luchon
Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-02-13 19:00:00

2026-02-13

Sur une playlist Hip HopFunk, le seul endroit où envoyer une carapace dans le dos de son conjoint est considéré comme une stratégie de communication saine. Lots à gagner, inscription aux tournois 2€.

Venez vous défier lors de parties de Super Mario Party ou Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sur Nintendo Switch. 2 .

English :

On a Hip HopFunk playlist, the only place to send a shell down your spouse’s back is considered a healthy communication strategy. Prizes to be won, tournament registration: 2?

