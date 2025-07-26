Apéro Mécano Champniers-et-Reilhac

Apéro Mécano Champniers-et-Reilhac samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Apéro Mécano

Maison des associations Champniers-et-Reilhac Dordogne

Tarif : 32 – 32 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-26 17:00:00

fin : 2025-07-26

Date(s) :

2025-07-26

Viens apprendre à nettoyer, réparer ta tondeuse, motoculteur, débrousailleuse. Après l’atelier, un apéro est prévu par l’association. Sur réservation.

Viens apprendre à nettoyer, réparer ta tondeuse, motoculteur, débrousailleuse. Après l’atelier, un apéro est prévu par l’association. Sur réservation. .

Maison des associations Champniers-et-Reilhac 24360 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 43 26 59 21

English : Apéro Mécano

Come and learn how to clean and repair your lawnmower, rototiller and brushcutter. After the workshop, an aperitif is organized by the association. Reservations required.

German : Apéro Mécano

Komm und lerne, wie du deinen Rasenmäher, Einachsschlepper oder deine Motorsense reinigen und reparieren kannst. Nach dem Workshop gibt es einen Aperitif, der vom Verein organisiert wird. Auf Voranmeldung.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire come pulire e riparare il vostro tosaerba, la fresa e il decespugliatore. Dopo il workshop, l’associazione organizzerà un aperitivo. È necessaria la prenotazione.

Espanol : Apéro Mécano

Venga y aprenda a limpiar y reparar su cortacésped, rotocultor y desbrozadora. Tras el taller, la asociación ofrecerá un aperitivo. Es necesario reservar.

L’événement Apéro Mécano Champniers-et-Reilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin