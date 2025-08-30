APÉRO PÉTANQUE & BARBECUE SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

APÉRO PÉTANQUE & BARBECUE SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan samedi 30 août 2025.

APÉRO PÉTANQUE & BARBECUE

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Gratuit

Début : 2025-08-30 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30

2025-08-30

Les beaux jours sont là ! C’est le moment de reprendre les tournois de pétanque autour d’un bon barbecue.

Sur réservation.

Adhésion à l’association obligatoire (2€ / adulte). Participation libre mais nécessaire aux spectacles et concert.

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com

English :

The fine weather is here! It’s time to get back to playing pétanque around a barbecue.

German :

Die schönen Tage sind da! Es ist Zeit, die Boule-Turniere bei einem gemütlichen Grillabend wieder aufzunehmen.

Italiano :

Il bel tempo è arrivato! È ora di tornare a giocare a pétanque intorno a un barbecue.

Espanol :

¡El buen tiempo ya está aquí! Es hora de volver a jugar a la petanca alrededor de una barbacoa.

