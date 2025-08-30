APÉRO PÉTANQUE & BARBECUE SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan
APÉRO PÉTANQUE & BARBECUE SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan samedi 30 août 2025.
APÉRO PÉTANQUE & BARBECUE
SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche Campan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-30 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30
Date(s) :
2025-08-30
Les beaux jours sont là ! C’est le moment de reprendre les tournois de pétanque autour d’un bon barbecue.
Sur réservation.
Adhésion à l’association obligatoire (2€ / adulte). Participation libre mais nécessaire aux spectacles et concert.
Possibilité de restauration sur place. .
SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com
English :
The fine weather is here! It’s time to get back to playing pétanque around a barbecue.
German :
Die schönen Tage sind da! Es ist Zeit, die Boule-Turniere bei einem gemütlichen Grillabend wieder aufzunehmen.
Italiano :
Il bel tempo è arrivato! È ora di tornare a giocare a pétanque intorno a un barbecue.
Espanol :
¡El buen tiempo ya está aquí! Es hora de volver a jugar a la petanca alrededor de una barbacoa.
L’événement APÉRO PÉTANQUE & BARBECUE Campan a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65