APÉRO QUIZ Micro-Folie de La Filature Ronchamp 4 juillet 2025 18:30
Haute-Saône
APÉRO QUIZ Micro-Folie de La Filature 20b rue Paul Strauss Ronchamp Haute-Saône
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-04 18:30:00
fin : 2025-07-04
Date(s) :
2025-07-04
La Galerie de La Filature vous propose un apéro quiz « Les Grands Chefs-d’Oeuvre », à partir de 8 ans.
Vendredi 4 juillet à 18h30
Gratuit Sur réservation au 03 39 21 21 42 .
Micro-Folie de La Filature 20b rue Paul Strauss
Ronchamp 70250 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 39 21 21 42
English : APÉRO QUIZ
German : APÉRO QUIZ
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement APÉRO QUIZ Ronchamp a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par RONCHAMP TOURISME