APÉRO QUIZ Micro-Folie de La Filature Ronchamp 4 juillet 2025 18:30

Haute-Saône

APÉRO QUIZ  Micro-Folie de La Filature 20b rue Paul Strauss Ronchamp Haute-Saône

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-04 18:30:00
fin : 2025-07-04

Date(s) :
2025-07-04

La Galerie de La Filature vous propose un apéro quiz « Les Grands Chefs-d’Oeuvre », à partir de 8 ans.
Vendredi 4 juillet à 18h30
Gratuit Sur réservation au 03 39 21 21 42   .

Micro-Folie de La Filature 20b rue Paul Strauss
Ronchamp 70250 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 39 21 21 42 

English : APÉRO QUIZ

German : APÉRO QUIZ

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement APÉRO QUIZ Ronchamp a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par RONCHAMP TOURISME