Apéro sur l’eau Châteaudun
Apéro sur l’eau Châteaudun samedi 12 juillet 2025.
Apéro sur l’eau
Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-12 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-12 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-12
Une promenade commentée d’une heure pour profiter du Loir en compagnie d’un guide nature à l’heure de l’apéro, tout en dégustant un panier de produits locaux.
Sur inscription.
Animation proposée par Grand Châteaudun Tourisme et Instant Pêche et Nature 28 .
Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 22 46 contact@grandchateauduntourisme.fr
English :
A one-hour guided walk along the Loir with a nature guide, while enjoying an aperitif and a basket of local produce.
German :
Ein einstündiger kommentierter Spaziergang, bei dem Sie den Fluss Loir in Begleitung eines Naturführers zur Aperitifzeit genießen können, während Sie einen Korb mit lokalen Produkten probieren.
Italiano :
Fate una passeggiata guidata di un’ora lungo il Loir con una guida naturalistica, gustando un aperitivo e un cestino di prodotti locali.
Espanol :
Dé un paseo guiado de una hora por el Loir con un guía naturalista, mientras disfruta de un aperitivo y una cesta de productos locales.
L’événement Apéro sur l’eau Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par OT CHATEAUDUN