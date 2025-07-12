Apéro sur l’eau Châteaudun

Apéro sur l’eau Châteaudun samedi 12 juillet 2025.

Apéro sur l’eau

Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-12 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-12 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-12

Une promenade commentée d’une heure pour profiter du Loir en compagnie d’un guide nature à l’heure de l’apéro, tout en dégustant un panier de produits locaux.

Sur inscription.

Animation proposée par Grand Châteaudun Tourisme et Instant Pêche et Nature 28 .

Les Grands Moulins Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 22 46 contact@grandchateauduntourisme.fr

English :

A one-hour guided walk along the Loir with a nature guide, while enjoying an aperitif and a basket of local produce.

German :

Ein einstündiger kommentierter Spaziergang, bei dem Sie den Fluss Loir in Begleitung eines Naturführers zur Aperitifzeit genießen können, während Sie einen Korb mit lokalen Produkten probieren.

Italiano :

Fate una passeggiata guidata di un’ora lungo il Loir con una guida naturalistica, gustando un aperitivo e un cestino di prodotti locali.

Espanol :

Dé un paseo guiado de una hora por el Loir con un guía naturalista, mientras disfruta de un aperitivo y una cesta de productos locales.

